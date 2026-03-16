Born on This Day in 1931, the Rockabilly Singer, Yodeler, and Ex-Wife of an Outlaw Country Pioneer

In 1962, Willie Nelson married his second wife, Shirley Collie Nelson. Their marriage lasted eight years, ending in 1971. Although best known for her relationship with the “Always On My Mind” singer, Nelson was a talented country and rockabilly musician in her own right. In fact, she charted multiple songs both with and without Willie. Today we are remembering the life and career of Shirley Collie Nelson, born on this day (March 16) in 1931 in Chillicothe, Missouri.

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Remembering Shirley Collie Nelson

Willie wasn’t the only country star who crossed paths with Shirley Collie Nelson. She also recorded with the likes of Lefty Frizzell, Bob Wills, Floyd Tillman, and more.

Born Shirley Angelina Simpson, Nelson grew up singing at local World War II bond rallies. At 14, she got her first job at Kansas City radio station KMBC, replacing “Sue” on the weekday morning Millie and Sue show.

In 1950, Nelson moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, performing with big-name country artists like Bob Wills and Johnnie Lee Willis. She stayed there until 1955, when she joined the popular Ozark Jubilee program hosted by Red Foley. Signing a contract with ABC-Paramount, Nelson released her first singles the following year under her Jubilee stage name, Shirley Caddell.

After recording a pair of singles with Lefty Frizzell, plus two solo songs, Nelson married her first husband, Hall of Fame DJ Hiram “Biff” Collie, and moved to California. She landed roles on the radio programs Country America and Town Hall Party, recording in 1960 with Floyd Tillman, Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, and Clyde Beavers.

In 1961, Nelson made her chart debut with a cover of “Dime a Dozen,” originally performed by Harlan Howard. The same year, she charted another song with the Warren Smith duet “Why Baby Why.”

Meeting Willie Nelson

In the early ’60s, record producer Joe Allison approached Shirley Collie about performing with up-and-coming musician Willie Nelson, who couldn’t quite nail the harmonies with previous singers. Willie scored his first chart hit with their 1962 duet “Willingly”, which climbed to No 10.

[RELATED: On This Day in 2010, We Said Goodbye to the Talented Country Rockabilly Singer, Yodeler, and Ex-Wife of Willie Nelson]

That same year, Shirley turned down a semi-regular role on The Beverly Hillbillies in favor of joining Nelson’s touring band as a bass guitarist. They married in Las Vegas in 1963. As Willie’s career blossomed, Shirley stepped back from her own to raise his three children from his first marriage.

The couple divorced in 1971 after Shirley learned her husband had fathered a daughter with another woman, who would become his third wife. However, they remained friendly in the years following their split. Shirley would join him onstage to perform and yodel whenever Willie’s career took him to Missouri.

Shirley Collie Nelson spent the rest of her life in Missouri, performing in Branson and spending two years working with mentally disabled people for the state. She died at age 78 in Springfield on Jan. 27, 2010, following a long illness.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images