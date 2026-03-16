Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (March 16, 2026)? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Although season 29 of The Voice kicked off weeks ago, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend have fought through the Blind Auditions, hoping to build the perfect team. And just last week, the three singers added the final names to their lineup. Ready to enter the Battle Rounds, the coaches fought for a chance at glory. Unlike other seasons, season 29 was deemed the Battle of Champions. With each coach winning in the past, there can be only one winner. But first – is there a new episode airing tonight?

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The idea of who might make it into the finale is the main topic among fans. But with the Battle Rounds finally here, fans can rest easy knowing The Voice will air a new episode tonight. Not wanting to lose the momentum, Clarkson, Levine, and Legend will once again return to their famous red chairs to navigate the next phase of the competition.

While each coach walked away with 10 contestants each, Clarkson gained the Super Steal thanks to winning the most three-chair turns. Well, she tied with Levine, but Clarkson ended up with more two-chair turns. With the power in her hands, the singer had the chance to override another coach’s steal during the Battle Rounds.

[RELATED: “Did You Just Win ‘The Voice?’”: Kelly Clarkson Spirals After Missing Out on Female Powerhouse on ‘The Voice’]

The Voice Unveils Full Lineup Of Coaches’ Teams

Among those contestants who found themselves on Team Kelly was Mikenley Brown. Brown won over Clarkson when performing Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream.” Following his own dream, the singer received a chair turn from all three judges.

For Clarkson, she insisted, “Your tone is incredible. You have these little yodel effects in your voice … I am a big fan. I have also navigated a competition like this at your age.” Even with both Levine and Legend praising Brown, the singer ultimately picked Clarkson.

Looking at the teams heading into the Battle Rounds:

TEAM LEGEND: Adi Arora, AJ Robinson, Ashley Marina, Grace Humphries, Kendra Remedios, KJ Willis, Lucas West, Mike Steele, Natasha Blaine, Syd Millevoi TEAM KELLY: Aaron LaVigne, Abigayle Oakley, Blaire Elbert, Houston Kelly, Jonah Mayor, Julia Golden, JW Griffin, Liv Ciara, Mikenley Brown, Tia Durant TEAM ADAM: Alexia Jayy, Aziz Guerra, Bay Simpson, Bijou Belle, Drew Russell, Hunter Jordan, Jaali Boyd, Jared Shoemaker, Jeremy Keith, Moses G.

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)