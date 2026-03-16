3 Quick Facts About ‘American Idol’ Singer Kyndal Inskeep: The Songwriter Carrie Underwood Can’t Get Enough Of

According to Idol judge Lionel Richie, Kyndal Inskeep’s “got artist written all over” her. Not only does she have an incredible voice, but she also has major songwriting chops as a bonus. Here are a few quick facts about Kyndal Inskeep, the American Idol contestant that continues to amaze.

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She Was Also a Contestant on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Before her time on American Idol, Kyndal appeared on another popular singing show in 2019 that many Idol fans also know and love. While on The Voice, Kyndal joined Team Gwen and even made it to the Top 20 before being eliminated. But let’s be clear, when it comes to competing on a big stage, this isn’t the singer’s first rodeo.

Just check out her cover of Sia’s “Elastic Heart” from the Season 17 knockout round. Her voice is just unreal.

She’s Been Releasing Music Since 2020

Following her time on The Voice, Kyndal put out her single, “Letter”, and has been consistently releasing projects since then. Her song “Honest”, was actually sung by another Idol contestant this year. Lainey Grace, a sixteen-year-old from Alabama, chose “Honest” for her audition right before Kyndal’s, much to the songwriter’s surprise.

“I’m gonna be singing “Honest” by Kyndal Inskeep,” Lainey Grace shared. “She is kind of a small artist. I discovered her music through my sister, actually, and I was like, ‘What is this song? I love it.’”

Although Lainey didn’t end up advancing to Hollywood Week, she did get to sing the song with Kyndal at the request of the judges. It turned out to be a pretty sweet moment.

She’s Very Close to Her Mom

For her performance during the Ohana Round, which ultimately earned her a Platinum ticket, Kyndal sang an original song she wrote called “Woman Of Me”, about her relationship with her mom.

“I’m actually singing a song that I wrote. It’s called ‘Woman Of Me.’ I wrote it for my mom. I can’t look at her too long, or I will immediately cry,” Inskeep explained. “My mom is my favorite person in the whole entire world. She has been a backbone and just a rock in my life.”

Kyndal’s parents, Staci and Bryan, were in the audience for her performance, and honestly, seeing their reactions made us tear up a little bit too.

Photo via YouTube / ABC Stream