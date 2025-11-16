Born on This Day in 1938, the Singer-Songwriter Who Played a Major Part in Conway Twitty’s Career—and Whose Family Tree Is Filled With Prominent Musicians

Troy Seals, the singer-songwriter responsible for timeless country hits like “Seven Spanish Angels” and George Jones’ “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes,” was born on this day in 1938 in Bighill, Madison County, Kentucky.

If you’ve listened to any genre of music in the last half-century, you’re likely familiar with Troy Seals’ extended family. His relatives include Jim Seals (of Seals and Crofts), Dan Seals (of England Dan & John Ford Coley), Brady Seals (Little Texas and Hot Apple Pie), and Johnny Duncan.

Marrying rockabilly singer Jo Ann Campbell, Seals released pop singles with his wife as Jo Ann & Troy, working construction in Indianapolis to pay the bills. The couple moved to Nashville in 1969, where he continued his construction work. While helping build the legendary Quadraphonic Studio on Music Row, Seals decided to return to music, finding work as a session guitarist.

Troy Seals Was a Major Part of Conway Twitty’s Career

As a singer, Troy Seals barely cracked the Top 100 on the charts. His highest-rated song, “Easy,” peaked at No. 76 in 1975. However, his songwriting material was a different matter. In 1972, Sammi Smith recorded his first Top 40 hit with “Girl in New Orleans.” The next year, outlaw country staple Waylon Jennings recorded “We Had It All,” which Seals co-wrote with Donnie Fritts. While never seeing much chart success, the song became an enduring country music favorite. Dolly Parton, Dottie West, Tom Jones, and even Tina Turner later recorded their own versions.

In 1974, Seals scored the first of several No. 1 hits for Conway Twitty with “There’s a Honky Tonk Angel.” It certainly wouldn’t be the last, as Twitty would go on to reach the top of the charts with the Seals-penned tunes Don’t Take It Away” (1979), “Red Neckin’ Love Makin’ Night” (1982) and “Fallin’ for You for Years” (1987).

The 1980s fully cemented Troy Seals as a songwriting legend. (Indeed, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame welcomed him into its ranks in 1988.) He wrote Top 10 hits for Charley Pride, George Jones, Keith Whitley, Alabama, Ronnie McDowell, and more.

Troy Seals died March 6, 2025, at his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He was 86 years old.

Featured image courtesy of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame