Graham Nash “Excited” to Be Hitting the Road Again in 2026 With a Spring US Solo Tour of the East Coast

Graham Nash wrapped up his 2025 tour schedule with a series of fall European leg that ran from a September 23 show in Frankfurt, Germany, through an October 24 performance in Brussels, Belgium. The U.K.-born folk-rock legend has now announced his first concerts of 2026.

The outing currently features 18 confirmed concerts taking place at venues throughout the Eastern U.S. The tour kicks off on April 4 in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, and is plotted out through a May 1-2 engagement in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Nash also has two nights stands lined up in three other Florida cities—Clearwater (April 22-23), Key West (April 25-26), and Fort Lauderdale (April 28-29.

In addition, the trek will visit Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and South Carolina. Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now. VIP packages also are available; visit GrahamNash.com for more information. Fans interested in buying tickets may also want to check out StubHub.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted a message on his social media pages about his upcoming trek that reads, “Excited to be going out on the road again and doing what I love! Looking forward to seeing you in the new year.”

The Who’s Pete Townshend posted a message to Graham in the comments section of Graham’s Instagram announcement. He wrote, “Such good news. So happy you are well. Love from Pete T.”

Nash’s solo shows generally feature songs from his work with Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, as well as from his solo career and his early band The Hollies.

Nash’s Other Performance Plans

Nash has one other event scheduled for 2025. The 83-year-old singer/songwriter will be performing at the 45th Annual John Lennon Tribute event held on December 12 at The Town Hall in New York City. The benefit show raises funds for Theatre Within, a non-profit organization that provides “ongoing free programs in creative expression and mindfulness.”

Folk great Judy Collins will receive the 2025 John Lennon Real Love Award at the show, and will be performing some of her favorite songs by the late Beatles legend at the event. The award is presented annually in honor of an artist who has displayed creative brilliance, supported of charitable causes and/or shown an enduring commitment to social activism.

Nash received the honor in 2023.

Other performers scheduled to take part in this year’s concert include Suzanne Vega, Shawn Colvin, Jimmy Webb, Livingston Taylor, Willie Nile, and Valerie June. Visit LennonTribute.org for full details.

April 4 – Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater

April 6 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 8 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

April 10 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

April 11 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

April 14 – Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall

April 15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Paramount Theater

April 17 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Carolina Opry Theater

April 18 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center

April 20 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

April 22 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

April 23 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

April 25 – Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater

April 26 – Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater

April 28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

April 29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

May 1 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

May 2 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

