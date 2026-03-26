Born on This Day in 1942, the Grammy-Winning Producer Who Helped Kenny Rogers Become a Country Superstar

On this day (March 26) in 1942, Larry Butler was born in Pensacola, Florida. Butler’s career was long and full of highlights. He wrote several hit songs and produced classic albums. His work with the likes of Kenny Rogers, Debby Boone, and Don McLean made him the only Nashville-based producer to win the Producer of the Year Grammy Award. More importantly, his production work and songwriting helped shape the country music world for decades.

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Butler’s career began early. He performed with the Harry James Orchestra when he was only six years old. A few years later, he shared the stage with Red Foley. In his teens, he hosted a radio show, was a regular on a local TV show, and worked with multiple Florida-based bands. It was while he was a member of Jerry Woodward and the Esquires that he met Buddy Killen, who managed Tree International, a major Nashville publishing company. Killen convinced Butler to relocate from Florida to Nashville. At the age of 21, he became a resident of Music City.

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According to Music Row, Butler began landing session work after moving to Nashville. He played with several legends, including Johnny Cash, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, and Roger Miller. Additionally, he appeared on classic songs like Conway Twitty’s “Hello Darlin’.”

In the late 1960s, Butler moved to Memphis, where he worked with songwriter Chips Moman as a member of the Gentrys. After making a handful of hit records, he returned to Middle Tennessee to become the head of United Artists’ Nashville office. The label’s roster included Dottie West, Crystal Gayle, and Kenny Rogers.

The Man Behind Classic Hit Songs

In 1976, Butler and Moman shared the Best Country Song Grammy Award for “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song.” Four years later, he won the Producer of the Year Grammy Award, becoming the only Nashville producer to do so.

In 1984, he formed Larry Butler Music Group, a publishing company that housed a roster of powerhouse songwriters. The roster included Mickey Newbury, Paul Nelson, Julie Didier, Bob Melton, and Dean Dillon, among others. Multiple notable artists cut songs crafted by these songsmiths. Among them was George Strait, who had hits with several of Dillon’s songs, including “Ocean Front Property,” “The Chair,” and “It Ain’t Cool.” Waylon Jennings, Tracy Lawrence, Alabama, Moe Bandy, Kenny Rogers, and Vern Gosdin were among other high-profile artists to cut songs from the LBMG catalog.

Larry Butler’s Work with Kenny Rogers

Larry Butler’s most successful work was with Kenny Rogers. He produced some of Rogers’ biggest hits in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Rogers released his debut album, Love Lifted Me, in 1976 via United Artists. He stayed with the label until 1981, releasing nine albums. Butler produced all of them except for Gideon, Rogers’ final UA release. They shared production credits on that album.

Rogers’ time with UA and Butler yielded some of his biggest hits. “Lucille,” “The Gambler,” “Coward of the County,” and “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” were produced by Butler. Additionally, Butler helped put Rogers and Dottie West together for their string of hit duets.

The country music world of the 1970s and ’80s wouldn’t have been the same without Larry Butler.

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