Will Taylor Swift Attend Tonight’s iHeartRadio Music Awards?

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to air live on Fox tonight (Thursday, March 26). Honoring the most-played music on iHeartRadio stations and the company’s app, this year’s nominees include Shaboozey, Morgan Wallen, Benson Boone, and Taylor Swift. The “Anti-Hero” pop star is the most-awarded artist at the iHearts, having picked up 34 trophies throughout her two-decade career. But will she make an appearance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles during tonight’s show?

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Taylor Swift Is up for Nine iHeartRadio Music Awards This Year

Swifties, rejoice — Taylor Swift will make her first awards show appearance of 2026 at tonight’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The “Opalite” singer has not attended the event in person since 2023, although she did deliver a pre-recorded acceptance speech in 2025 after receiving the iHeartRadio Tour of the Century Award for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

happy taylor swift at the iheartradio music awards day to all who celebrate



pic.twitter.com/VMDXvwbbUQ — marley ❤️‍🔥 (@marleyharper) March 26, 2026

Swift’s last awards show appearance came at the 2025 Grammy Awards, when she presented Beyoncé with the Best Country Album trophy for Cowboy Carter.

The “Blank Space” singer leads this year’s nominations with nine. In addition to nods in the Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year categories, her song “The Fate of Ophelia” garnered five nominations—including Song of the Year and Pop Song of the Year, as well as the fan-voted categories Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, and Best TikTok Dance.

The Eras Tour also earned recognition in the fan-voted Favorite Tour Style category. Finally, the 2025 Disney+ documentary miniseries Taylor Swift: The End of an Era is up for Favorite On Screen.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Shares Unseen “Mirrorball” Performance After Eras Tour Is Celebrated at iHeartRadio Music Awards]

Who Else is Nominated?

While Taylor Swift leads with nine nominations, three artists—Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and Alex Warren—are close behind with eight each at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Benson Boone, Jelly Roll, Kendrick Lamar, and Morgan Wallen are also up for at least one award.

Swift is the only artist to win Song of the Year twice—for “Shake It Off” in 2015 and “Anti-Hero” in 2023. She could make it three if “The Fate of Ophelia” prevails this year.

@universalmusicthailand lights, glamour, action. the official music video for ‘the fate of ophelia’ has arrived! written & directed by @taylorswift. watch now ❤️‍🔥 ♬ The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

“The Fate of Ophelia” is Swift’s longest-running No. 1 hit, topping the Hot 100 for nine weeks straight.

Featured image by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic