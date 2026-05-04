Country Star Set for Emotional ‘American Idol’ Return After Husband’s Death

With American Idol returning tonight with a special themed episode, contestants, judges, and fans will take a trip back to the Class of 2006 for a reunion. Back in 2006, Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson took their seats to discover the next American Idol. For fans of the show, they easily remember Taylor Hicks winning the season. But tonight, the spotlight will be on another season favorite when finalist Kellie Pickler returns for the first time since her husband sadly passed away.

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Although American Idol is a hit show, the competition was designed to be a launching pad for those seeking a life in the spotlight. And for stars like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, the show helped kickstart careers that continue today. And for a moment, Pickler appeared to be on that same path.

While Pickler was eliminated before making it into the Top 5 on American Idol, she didn’t let that moment stop her. Instead, she signed with a label and released songs like “I Wonder” and “Red High Heels.” Having recorded four albums and toured with Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley, and Taylor Swift, Pickler returned to television on Dancing with the Stars.

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Kellie Pickler Not The Only One Returning To ‘American Idol’

Joining forces with Derek Hough on Dancing with the Stars, Pickler won the sixteenth season of the hit show. Having performed, competed, and even hosted, Pickler seemed made for the stage. But that all changed in 2023 when her husband, Kyle Jacobs, sadly passed away.

Deciding to step away from the spotlight, Pickler admitted to taking her husband’s advice. “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice.”

With Pickler not rushing the grieving process, American Idol was excited to welcome her back to the show. She won’t be the only one from 2006 as host Danielle Fishel announced, “We are going to party like it’s 2006 when some of the favorite top-10 finalists from that historic season will return to duet with this season’s top five.”

Alongside Pickler, Taylor Hicks, Paris Bennett, Elliot Yamin, and Bucky Covington will also make an appearance, with legend Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul returning for what is sure to be a memorable night.

Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.



(Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)