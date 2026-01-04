No More New Beatles Music, According to Producer’s Son

Sixty-four years ago this month, the Beatles unsuccessfully auditioned for Decca Records. Enter producer George Martin, who signed the band to EMI’s Parlophone Label three months later. Playing a crucial role in the Fab Four’s success, Martin wrote most of the group’s orchestral and string arrangements and contributed piano or keyboard to many of their hits. While the “fifth Beatle” died in 2016, his son, Giles Martin, has kept both his and the band’s legacy alive.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Grammy-winning producer, 56, has spent the past few years combing through the Beatles’ archives, often uncovering a trove of previously-unheard material in the process. Unfortunately for diehard fans, however, it seems the Liverpool quartet’s well has finally run dry.

“I don’t think there’s anything,,” Giles Martin told the Sun. “I always say that, then something turns up. But I don’t think there’s anything.”

@1970s_enthusiast A snippet of Giles Martin’s stereo remix of ‘Things We Said Today’ from the credits of episode 3 of the remastered The Beatles Anthology Documentary. I’ve made a few tweaks, I’ve panned George’s guitar to the right channel and the piano in the middle. Full-version on my YouTube channel link in bio. Personnel: Producer: George Martin Remix Producer: Giles Martin Vocals, Bass Guitar: Paul McCartney Acoustic Guitar, Piano: John Lennon Electric Guitar: George Harrison Drums, Tambourine: Ringo Starr Sources: Ian McDonald: Revolution In The Head The Beatles Anthology (2025 Edition) #TheBeatles #JohnLennon #PaulMcCartney #GeorgeHarrison #RingoStarr ♬ original sound – Luke Thomas

Giles Martin Has Remixed a Number of Beatles Records

Despite not performing together in more than 50 years, the Beatles can still drum up an insane amount of buzz. “It’s incredible how much interest there still is over Beatles stuff,” Giles Martin said.

Martin curated the new Anthology 4 album, released in November 2025. The record includes 13 previously unreleased tracks, as well as new mixes of “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” that resurrected John Lennon’s voice using artificial intelligence-assisted technology.

“You do hear new things on this Anthology box set,” Martin said. “There’s that first round of ‘Helter Skelter,’ which for me is great because it’s really raw. It’s proper in-your-face music. And then people go, ‘Well, how come we haven’t released the 20-minute long version of Helter Skelter?’ I think we’re done.”

[RELATED: The Beatles’ Upcoming ‘Anthology 4’ Compilation Now Also Available as Standalone Release Apart from ‘Anthology’ Box Set]

Anthology 4 also includes the first take of “In My Life,” off the Beatles’ 1965 album Rubber Soul. The Top 10 hit was George Martin’s favorite, and Giles recalled reading “In My Life” lyrics at his father’s funeral.

“That ability, in the moment, to convey a song in the studio … it’s just how good they were,” he told USA Today. “There’s no, ‘let’s put the drums down first.’ It’s a finished song [from the beginning]. The rawness of that transgresses everything and you realize it’s such a beautiful song and an incredibly poignant song for someone so young.

Featured image via Getty Images