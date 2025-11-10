A New Generation of KISS: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley’s Sons Teaming up for New Music

The world is about to get new music from a Simmons and a Stanley, but not the ones you think.

Videos by American Songwriter

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley’s sons, Nick Simmons and Evan Stanley, have teamed up to record music together. The sons of KISS legends, who are calling their band Stanley Simmons, recently announced that their debut single, “Body Down,” will drop Dec. 5.

“A year ago Stanley Simmons wasn’t even the beginning of a thought in either of our heads. Now it’s pretty much all of them,” the band wrote in an Instagram post announcing the single. “We’re incredibly proud of the record we’re making and very stoked to share it with you all.”

What to Know About Stanley Simmons

Speaking to People in February, Nick opened up about his relationship with Evan.

“We’ve grown up together. We’re essentially brothers, so we always thought we’d probably play together for fun at some point,” he told the outlet. “But recently Evan picked up a guitar when we were hanging out, and we started humming some harmonies, and it was kind of an unexpected, magic moment. It all just snowballed from there.”

Then, in a July post, Evan wrote about how his partnership with Nick came to be.

“Last December we tried singing together for the first time. We were just having a little fun that afternoon- no expectations,” he wrote. “Then in February we decided to try writing together and stumbled onto something neither of us could deny. It’s been a wild few months and now we’re almost done with the first record. Can’t wait to show you everything we’ve been working on.”

In subsequent posts, the guys shared videos of themselves covering tracks including Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound,” and America’s “Ventura Highway.”

Outside of Stanley Simmons, both Evan and Nick have music experience. The former man fronts Amber Wild, a band that opened for KISS during their 2023 tour. Nick, meanwhile, has previously sung with Bruce Kulick and Wolfmother, and is half the of electronic duo Sym Fera.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation