Born & Raised Festival Announces Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks and More for Second Annual Fest

Following a successful debut in 2021, the Born & Raised Music Festival is back for a second year. Once again taking over the Pryor Creek Music Festival Ground in Oklahoma, the three-day festival will go from September 16 – 18.

At the top of the billing is outlaw country star Cody Jinks on Saturday night. Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd will be closing out the fest on Sunday. Friday night sees a Honky Tonk that has been expanded to two stages for the second year.

Headlining the kick-off event available to all pass holders is Oklahoma rising star, Zach Bryan.

Elsewhere on the line-up is Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Wade Bowen, Flatland Cavalry, American Aquarium, and many more. (See the full line-up and daily breakdowns below.)

“The reaction from fans in year one of Born & Raised was overwhelmingly reassuring that the festival we put together was a success,” said Festival Producer Mike DuCharme. “We couldn’t wait to get going on 2022 and get this year’s lineup out to the public. We hope people sing along with some of their favorite bands plus discover some new ones to add to their daily playlists.”

Pre-sale passes for Born & Raised will be available from Friday, May 6th at 8 am CT. Public on-sale will begin on Monday, May 9th at 10 am CT.

VIP packages for the weekend start at $499.50 and include VIP-close reserved seating, VIP parking, and private viewing areas. The Red River Saloon VIP area will feature intimate acoustic sets throughout the weekend. GA camping, VIP camping and glamping options are also available for all purchasers.

Fans can register for the presale and find all ticketing options, HERE.

The inaugural Born & Raised fest saw ZZ Top, Cody Jinks, Blackberry Smoke, Zach Bryan, Parker McCollum, Jack Ingram, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, and Nikki Lane take the stage.

THE FULL LINE-UP FOR BORN & RAISED FESTIVAL 2022

Friday, September 16

Zach Bryan

American Aquarium

Mike and The Moonpies

Jamie Lin Wilson

Joshua Ray Walker

Tim Montana

Kendell Marvel

Dalton Domino

Saturday, September 17

Cody Jinks

Brothers Osborne

Hold My Beer & Watch This w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Natalie Hemby

Kody West

Charles Wesley Godwin

Nick Shoulders

Gracie York

Leah Blevins

William Beckmann

Matt Schuster

Sunday, September 18

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Randy Rogers Band

Josh Abbott Band

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Wade Bowen

Corey Kent

The Band of Heathens

Whitey Morgan & The 78’s

Tanner Usrey

Kat Hasty

Them Dirty Roses

Josh Meloy

Riddy Arman

Summer Dean

Courtney Patton

