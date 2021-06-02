ZZ Top & Cody Jinks Lead Inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival 2021 Lineup

Mounted by AEG Presents, Born & Raised Music Festival has announced the lineup of performers for its inaugural season. Leading the pack are ZZ Top, Cody Jinks, Lucinda Williams, Blackberry Smoke, and Randy Rogers Band (see complete list below). The outlaw, Texas, and red dirt country music event is slated for September 17-19 with pre-sale passes available this Saturday (June 5) at 10 a.m. CT. The general on-sale occurs Monday (June 7).

Weekend General Admission Passes have a starting price of $99.50—and reserved seating begins at $235.50. VIP packages run $489.50 and will include reserved seating, VIP parking, private viewing areas, beverage service, and access to the Red River Saloon with private, unplugged sessions with select artists. Find out additional info here.

“We were excited to launch Born & Raised in 2020, and to say we’re even more excited in 2021 is an understatement,” festival producer Mike DuCharme, of AEG Presents, says in a press statement. “This region lives and breathes Outlaw, Texas, Red Dirt country. We can’t wait for fans to walk through the doors and experience what we have put together.”

The lineup also includes: Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram, Stoney LaRue, Paul Cauthen, Zach Bryan, Wade Bowen, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, William Clark Green, Hayes Carll, Cody Canada & The Departed, Nikki Lane, Flatland Cavalry, Kolby Cooper, Shane Smith & The Saints, Kat Hasty, Tim Montana, Jamie Lin Wilson, Kaitlin Butts, Kylie Frey, Holly Beth, Corey Kent, Myron Elkins, Chloe-Beth Pony Bradshaw, Jason Scott Band, and Jack Waters & The Unemployed.