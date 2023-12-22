Cody Jinks 2024 U.S. Tour: Upcoming Dates and How To Get Tickets

Outlaw country sensation Cody Jinks has just announced a new run of shows for 2024, starting in Albany, New York at the Palace Theatre in February before finishing in October at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cody Jinks has been releasing hit album after album following the initial success of his debut album, 2016’s I’m Not The Devil. Since 2016, Jinks has been busy playing his other albums After The Fire and The Wanting to fans across America.

Cody Jinks isn't just performing to sold-out crowds for his shows; the country star will be joining fellow country star Luke Combs for some select shows in 2024. Jinks will join Combs for some shows in Florida and Texas in May as well as some shows in Utah and New Jersey in June and July.

Cody Jinks isn’t just performing to sold-out crowds for his shows; the country star will be joining fellow country star Luke Combs for some select shows in 2024. Jinks will join Combs for some shows in Florida and Texas in May as well as some shows in Utah and New Jersey in June and July.

While Cody Jinks hasn’t announced his setlist for his upcoming tour, fans can expect to hear some of his best hits, including “Must Be The Whiskey”, “I’m Not The Devil”, and of course “Somewhere Between I Love You And I’m Leavin’”.

We don’t know who Jinks is bringing on the road with him either, but that doesn’t mean the Haltom City native won’t be joined by some powerful supporting acts. He’s already co-headlined a tour with Whitey Morgan and the 78’s, giving Jinks experience sharing the stage with impressive acts.

Tickets for Cody Jinks' latest tour have just gone on sale and they're already moving fast.

02/08 – Albany, New York – Palace Theatre

02/09 – Wallingford, Connecticut – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

02/10 – Boston, Massachusetts – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/07 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome

03/08 – Eugene, Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena

03/09 – Boise, Idaho – ExtraMile Arena

04/11 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Alliant Energy Power House

04/12 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – American Family Field (with Luke Combs)

04/13 – Kalamazoo, Michigan – Wings Event Center

04/27 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ascend Amphitheater

05/02 – Orange Beach, Alabama – The Wharf Amphitheater

05/03 – Jacksonville, Florida – Everbank Stadium (with Luke Combs)

05/04 – Wilmington, North Carolina – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

05/10 – San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome (with Luke Combs)

05/11 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion

05/17 – Santa Clara, California – Levi’s Stadium (with Luke Combs)

05/18 – Santa Barbara, California – Santa Barbara Bowl

05/19 – Bakersfield, California – Mechanics Bank Theater

05/31 – Phoenix, Arizona – State Farm Stadium (with Luke Combs)

06/01 – San Diego, California – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

06/02 – Los Angeles, California – Greek Theatre

06/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Rice-Eccles Stadium with Luke Combs

06/08 – Grand Junction, Colorado – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

06/09 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – Broadmoor World Arena

06/19-22 – Filer, Idaho – Gordy’s Hwy30 Music Fest at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds

07/18 – Canandaigua, New York – CMAC

07/19 – East Rutherford, New Jersey – Metlife Stadium (with Luke Combs)

08/01 – St. Louis, Missouri – St. Louis Music Park

08/02 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Paycor Stadium (with Luke Combs)

08/03 – Kansas City, Missouri – Starlight Theatre

08/09 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium (with Luke Combs)

09/19 – Brandon, Mississippi – Brandon Amphitheater

09/20 – Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

10/11 – Omaha, Nebraska – Liberty First Credit Union Arena

10/12 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Armory

FAQs

When do tickets for the Cody Jinks 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Cody Jinks’ 2024 shows are already on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Cody Jinks 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Cody Jinks directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Cody Jinks 2024 Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Cody Jinks 2024 tour as tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Cody Jinks tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing depending on where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Stubhub has set a limit of 20 tickets per transaction for anyone looking to see Cody Jinks live. If you want to buy more than 20 tickets, you might be able to in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Cody Jinks 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Cody Jinks is having any meet-and-greets or backstage pass opportunities at this time.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates for Cody Jinks and his 2024 tour run, he may always add more dates, so be sure to check back later if you don’t currently see a concert date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Cody Jinks 2024 concert run?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Cody Jinks Tour but check with the venue you plan on attending to be certain.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Cody Jinks merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the

Cody Jinks 2024 Tour?

While we know that Cody Jinks will be sharing the stage with the Turnpike Troubadours, we don’t know who, if anybody, else will be joining the two performers. Jinks is no stranger to excellent supporting acts and may announce who he’ll be playing with closer to the dates of the concerts.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Cody Jinks directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach

