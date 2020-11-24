BOSS Announces Nextone Special Guitar Amplifier

Boss releases the Nextone Special amplifier, available in stores just in time for the holidays. The manufacturer’s top of the line model in their Nextone guitar amplifier lineup, the Nextone Special combines a boutique approach with forward thinking innovation.

The amp is powered by Boss’s Tube Logic approach and also features their custom Waza B12W 12-inch speaker, which combines the tone of ‘blue bell’ speakers from the 1960’s with modern power handling capacity. According to Boss, Tube Logic reproduces the complex interactive behaviors of classic tube designs in every way, providing authentic sound and feel with punchy attack, natural compression, dynamic speaker response, and big onstage presence.

Boss Nextone Special

Further details from Boss’ announcement reveals an innovative analog power amp design with EL84, EL34, 6V6, and 6L6 class AB circuits, which are instantly selectable from the panel. With the Nextone Special, BOSS has enhanced this design for a new level of user control and expression. Enhanced reactive drive circuitry refines the all-important power section/speaker interaction for even more inspiring feel. Onboard voicing controls let players fine-tune the response for their personal style, and even deeper tweaks are available via the Nextone Editor software for Mac and Windows. And with the five-way power control, they can dial in “sweet spot” tube tone at a volume to match any playing situation.

Two independent, fully featured channels provide an uncommon range of sound shaping control. Players can choose between clean and lead voicings, select British or American tone stacks, and shape the power section with dedicated knobs. There’s an Extra Headroom switch on the clean channel for maximum punch, plus the ability to set switchable solo levels for clean and lead sounds. And with onboard boost, delay, tremolo, and reverb effects, it’s possible to tackle most gigs without any external pedals. Three Tone Setting memories are also available to save favorite channel setups for instant recall.

While everyone loves the sound and vibe of classic tube guitar amps, they’re heavy, fragile, and require regular maintenance to keep them running at peak performance. Thanks to Tube Logic, the Nextone Special provides all the benefits of tube tone without the downsides. The weight is reduced over a typical tube combo, making transport, and set up easier. And with no tubes to worry about, players can enjoy consistent sound and ultra-reliable performance night after night.

The Nextone Special’s rear panel is filled with connectivity for modern performance and music production. External control is supported via the GA-FC foot controller, standard BOSS footswitches, and MIDI. There’s also an effects loop, plus XLR and 1/4-inch line outputs for sending a direct feed to a PA, complete with three selectable mic’d cab IR voicings with Air Feel. A phones/recording output is available for silent practice and tracking sessions, along with USB for direct recording and communication with the Nextone Editor software.

Boss Nextone Special Power Control Section

The Nextone Special will be available in December 2020 for $899.99

Info: https://www.boss.info/global/products/nextone_special/