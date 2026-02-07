Brad Arnold, Lead Singer of 3 Doors Down, Dead at 47

Per a message shared by 3 Doors Down’s X account, band founder and lead singer-songwriter Brad Arnold has passed away at the age of 47. The tragic news of Arnold’s passing comes after a brave battle with cancer. According to the post in question, Arnold passed away “with his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side.” He passed in his sleep, surrounded by family.

Videos by American Songwriter

Brad Arnold is best known for being the rock band’s founder and lead singer, as well as their original drummer. 3 Doors Down is best known for their post-grunge hits from the 2000s, namely “Kryptonite”, which Arnold wrote when he was just 15 years old.

Remembering Brad Arnold’s Contributions to Post-Grunge Rock

3 Doors Down was formed in 1996. The group experienced their breakthrough with the release of their debut album, The Better Life, in 2000. The band hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Seventeen Days in 2005.

Brad Arnold was the heart of the band and the main songwriter behind Top 5 singles like “Kryptonite”, “When I’m Gone”, and “Here Without You”. The band’s most recent album was their 2016 release Us And The Night. It’s not clear if the band will continue on following Arnold’s death.

It was first announced that Arnold was diagnosed with Stage IV clear renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney-related cancer, in May 2025. When the announcement was made, Arnold’s cancer had already metastasized to one of his lungs. In the announcement, Arnold bravely said that although the diagnosis was “not real good,” he had “no fear” and was “not scared of it at all.” Arnold was a practicing Christian. As a result of his diagnosis, 3 Doors Down cancelled their 2025 tour.

Following Arnold’s passing, fans and contemporaries have been flooding the above-mentioned X post with love.

“Brad, your suffering is over,” said one fan. “I hope you are in the Lord’s embrace. I truly do.”

“RIP Brad,” said Michael Tremonti of the rock band Creed.

We wish Brad Arnold’s family and loved ones, as well as his fans, nothing but the best during this difficult time.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA