“Minions 2” Soundtrack to Feature Tame Impala, Diana Ross, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, and More

The soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru is shaping up to be one highly anticipated album with names like Pheobe Bridgers, Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent, Thundercat and more all attached to the project.

Yesterday (May 9), cryptic posters began circling around London, featuring the unusual collection of artists, leaving passersby desperate to know what secret project produced the unlikely (and incredible) combo of Diana Ross and Tame Impala?

Sorry but WHAT is this Tame Impala x Diana Ross thing (featuring a lot of amazing people)? pic.twitter.com/pNXFGuNNpe — Rob Copsey (@RobCopsey) May 7, 2022

Now with the project revealed, the psychedelic posters point to the wall-to-wall ’70s hits featured on the soundtrack, reimagined by today’s top artists.

The lead single from the Minions soundtrack is the Diana Ross/Tame Impala collaboration titled, “Turn Up The Sunshine” and is set to arrive on May 20. Elsewhere is St. Vincent on Lipps Inc’s 1979 hit “Funkytown,” Phoebe Bridgers covering The Carpenters’ “Goodbye To Love,” Brockhampton taking on Kool & The Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging” and Thundercat covering Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like An Eagle.”

The Minions themselves also make an appearance in a version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia” – so get ready for that.

Producer of the soundtrack, Jack Antonoff, took to Instagram to talk about the project saying, “My favorite ’70s songs performed by my favorite artists + an original I wrote with sam dew, patrik berger and kevin parker performed by diana ross and tame impala called “turn up the sunshine.”

He continued, “Recording sessions for these were some of the most special and bizarre ….. stories one day.”

Check out the star-studded tracklisting below.

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU TRACKLIST:

01 Diana Ross – “Turn Up The Sunshine” (Feat. Tame Impala)

02 Brittany Howard – “Shining Star” (Earth, Wind & Fire cover) (Feat. Verdine White)

03 St. Vincent – “Funkytown” (Lipps, Inc. cover)

03 Brockhampton – “Hollywood Swinging” (Kool & The Gang cover)

04 Kali Uchis – “Desafinado” (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto cover)

05 Caroline Polacheck – “Bang Bang” (Nancy Sinatra cover)

06 Thundercat – “Fly Like an Eagle” (Steve Miller Band cover)

07 Phoebe Bridgers – “Goodbye To Love” (The Carpenters cover)

08 Bleachers – “Instant Karma!” (John Lennon cover)

09 Weyes Blood – “You’re No Good” (Linda Ronstadt cover)

10 Gary Clark Jr. – “Vehicle” (The Ides of March cover)

11 H.E.R. – “Dance To The Music” (Sly & The Family Stone cover)

12 Tierra Whack – “Black Magic Woman” (Santana cpver)

13 Verdine White- “Cool”

14 Jackson Wang – “Born To Be Alive” (Patrick Hernandez cover)

15 The Minions – “Cecilia” (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

16 G.E.M. – “Bang Bang” (Nancy Sinatra cover)

17 RZA – “Kung Fu Suite”

18 Heitor Pereira – “Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite”

Photo: Diana Ross (UMe); Tame Impala (Matt Sav)