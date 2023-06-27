Brandi Carlile Announces Dates for 2024 Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Brandi Carlile is ready to return to paradise for the 2024 Girls Just Wanna Weekend. On Tuesday (June 27), the Grammy Award-winning singer announced the dates for the 2024 festival, taking place January 18-21. It will again be held in Riviera Maya, Mexico, at a new resort, Barceló, which allows the events and attendees to all be in one place that’s been dubbed “Brandi Land.” The resort will feature a custom concert venue, direct access to the beach and other onsite activities. “LET’S GOOO!” Carlile wrote on her Instagram Stories sharing the announcement.

A Blind Faith presale exclusively for those who’ve attended the event in the past is available on July 29 at 12 p.m. ET and for members of Carlile’s fan club at 2 p.m. ET. The pre-sale is available to the general public at 4 p.m. ET that same day. “Join us this winter for Brandi Carlile’s annual concert vacation experience in Mexico filled with sunshine and intimate musical performances from some of the biggest female artists on the planet,” as described on the festival’s website.

This marks the fifth annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend, which launched in 2019 as a way to offer female artists the opportunity to headline a festival. “Mainstream festivals in the U.S. habitually exclude women as headline artists equal to men,” Carlile explained in a press release about the inaugural event. “I was brought up by Lilith Fair to believe that men and women enjoy live music equally and that women can not only headline a festival—they can BE a festival.”

The 2023 lineup featured Carlile’s friend and The Highwomen bandmate Maren Morris, along with Wynonna Judd, Sara Bareilles, Yola, Brittney Spencer, and hit songwriters Brandy Clark and Natalie Hemby, among others.

Carlile is currently on her headlining tour with special guests Judd, Clark, Tanya Tucker and Katie Pruitt. Along the way, she’ll serve as an opening act on Pink’s Summer Carnival Stadium Tour on select dates beginning in July.

Photo Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/Courtesy of Sacks & Co.