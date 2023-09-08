Brandi Carlile Reveals 2024 Girls Just Wanna Weekend Lineup

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile will head back to the beach this January. Today (September 8), she unveiled the lineup for her 5th annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend concert event.

Set for January 18-21 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, the annual will feature performances from Janelle Monae, Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, Allison Russell, Celisse, KT Tunstall, Wendy & Lisa, corook, Monica Martin, Tish Melton, SistaStrings, and SmallTown Strings.

Carlile will take the stage for a special performance during the four-day event, which also includes a special “Titans of Americana” songwriters round featuring Mary Chapin Carpenter, Brandy Clark, and Kim Richey.

A special guest will also appear at the festival, although few hints have been shared about their identity. On Instagram, Carlile responded to one hopeful fan, confirming her friend and musical hero Joni Mitchell would not be making the trek to Mexico to perform this year.

For its fifth year, Girls Just Wanna Weekend will be held at a new location, which allows all guests to stay in the same location as the performance stages for the first time. Guests at the Barceló resort will gain access to “Brandi Land,” a private area that includes access to the concert venue, private beach and and additional unique experiences and services.

All Girls Just Wanna Weekend event packages include admission to the event, luxury accommodations, food and drink, airport to resort transportation, and other special events and excursions personally curated by Carlile.

Fans who already pre-booked a room for this year’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend will be able to confirm their choice of rooms beginning September 12 at 10 a.m. ET. A general on-sale will kick off September 13 starting at 2 p.m. ET. Additional details on booking options and travel information are available at the Girls Just Wanna Weekend’s official website.

Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews, Courtesy of Sacks & Co.