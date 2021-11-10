Brandi Carlile Debuts New Song “This Time Tomorrow,” Covers Joni Mitchell’s “Blue”

On Monday night (November 8), six-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Brandi Carlile debuted a new song live on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Carlile visited the late-night show to perform “This Time Tomorrow” from her newest LP In These Silent Days. “I was thinking about playing this beautiful little life-affirming lullaby called, “This Time Tomorrow,” she told Colbert before taking the stage.

You can try to carve a faith out of your own / But a broken spirit may dry out the bone / And the edges of the night may cause you sorrow / You know I may not be around this time tomorrow / But I’ll always be with you / Yeah, I’ll always be with you, she sings in the chorus.

Carlile, who is a recent New York Times best-selling author for her new memoir Broken Horses, also performed Joni Mitchell’s song, “Blue,” as a web exclusive for the late-night variety show. Check out her version below.

Carlile has been busy of late, from performing live on shows like Colbert and The Ellen DeGeneres Show to announcing her desire to front Soundgarden to confirming a number of upcoming tour dates, which you can see below.

Talking with Colbert, Carlile discussed her recent sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall during which she played Mitchell’s album, Blue, in its entirety.

“It’s deeply emotional for me because I feel like it’s the most important venue in the country,” she said about her time at the famous venue. “As a little girl that’s just grown up fascinated with the concept of entertaining people and live music, I mean you get to Carnegie Hall and you’ve done it.”

Carlile also tweeted her appreciation, saying, “Thank you @colbertlateshow for having us! We had such a lovely time performing ‘This Time Tomorrow’ and covering @jonimitchell’s ‘Blue’. @StephenAtHome You are so important to all of us thank you for setting the bar so high for our collective intelligence and empathy.”

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 1-5—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April 22—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 2022

April 29—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival

June 11—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre†

June 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre

July 8—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 9—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 30—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center+

August 6—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

August 18—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion§

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre~

September 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

October 21—Boston, MA—TD Garden^

October 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden^

*with special guests Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse

†with special guest Lucius

‡with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

+with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse

#with special guests Ani DiFranco and Celisse

§with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

~with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

^with special guest Brittany Howard