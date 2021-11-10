Billie Eilish Goes to ‘Sesame Street’

Billie Eilish recently stopped by Sesame Street to help teach kids how to count to the number two with Count von Count in a special rendition of her song “Happier Than Ever,” the title track off her second album released earlier this year.

In the video, scheduled to premiere June 16, 2022, Eilish joined The Count singing When I’m counting with you, I’m happier than ever to The Count’s response Numbers sound so much better. The Sesame rendition of “Happier Than Ever” leaves out the F-word heard in the original version.

Throughout the song, Eilish and The Count look at various items and actions like two apples, two of Burt’s sweaters, or two taps of tap shoes. Elmo even joins in singing This one’s for you as he hands a girl an apple. Other Sesame Street characters like Big Bird, Burt, and the Two-Headed Monster are also featured in the video.

In the final chorus the two sing, The number two as the video ends with the sound of thunder and The Count’s iconic, vampiric laugh.

Marking the 52nd season of Sesame Street, premiering Nov. 11, a number of new artists and guests are also set to appear on the series within the next few months, including Jon Batiste on Nov. 18, Kacey Musgraves on Dec. 2, Naomi Osaka on Jan. 6, 2022, Anderson .Paak, airing on Jan. 13, Dr. Mae Jemison on March 24, and Keke Palmer on April 21.

Photo: Zach Hyman/PBS Kids