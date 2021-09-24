Brandi Carlile Releases New Orchestral Single

Friday (September 24), Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile dropped a new orchestral song “Right On Time (In Symphony),” ahead of the release of her newest LP, In These Silent Days, due out on October 1.

Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award-winner who will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on October 23, has been busy of late, collaborating with members of Soundgarden and releasing more new songs ahead of her record release. She also released a new memoir this year, Broken Horses.

“I wrote it sort of in the same way that I write songs,” she told Good Morning America about the book. “It just sort of came to me.”

In August, Carlile released a delicate, warbling acoustic version of the single titled, “Right On Time (In Harmony),” which features rich harmonies and plucky fingerpicking.

The 40-year-old, Ravensdale, Washington-born singer rocketed to fame in 2018 after the release of her award-winning album, By the Way, I Forgive You.

Listen to the new symphony version here:

IN THESE SILENT DAYS TRACKLIST

1. Right On Time

2. You And Me On The Rock

3. This Time Tomorrow

4. Broken Horses

5. Letter To The Past

6. Mama Werewolf

7. When You’re Wrong

8. Stay Gentle

9. Sinners Saints And Fools

10. Throwing Good After Bad

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 25—Columbia, MO—Roots N Blues Festival

September 26—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Fest 2021

October 1—Stanford, CA—Frost Amphitheater

October 2—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Encore 2021

November 6—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall (SOLD OUT)

February 1-5, 2022—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April 29, 2022—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival

May 12-15—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush