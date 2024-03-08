Brandi Carlile Visits Sesame Street to Sing About Nature with Big Bird and Snuffleupagus

All you Brandi Carlile fans with little ones at home—and maybe those who don’t—tune in to Sesame Street for a chance to see her sing a song about nature with Big Bird and Mr. Snuffleupagus. The episode aired today (March 7), but we have a clip to share with everyone who missed it. Carlile also posted about the appearance on social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

Carlile joins Big Bird and Snuffy to sing a song called “That’s Why We Love Nature” in celebration of the world around us. It included lines like, When I feel a gentle breeze / hear it whistling through the trees / when I greet the green, green grass beneath my feet / I see a butterfly in flight / floating in the warm sunlight / when I taste a summer berry and it’s oh so very sweet.

The chorus goes, When I see nature all around me / and I feel as peaceful as can be / clouds roll by and happiness surrounds me / it’s in my nature to love nature, naturally. Big Bird and Snuffy accompanied Carlile, of course, adding backing vocals during the chorus.

The song is a gentle acoustic ode to loving nature and appreciating its beauty, and Carlile did an amazing job bringing that joy and wonder to Sesame Street.

[RELATED: 3 Brandi Carlile Songs That Will Make Any Americana Fan Tear Up]

Brandi Carlile Takes It To the Street with a Song Celebrating Nature

Brandi Carlile posted about the appearance on social media, reposting a video from Sesame Street. Fans in the comments went wild for a simple song on a simple TV program. However, that’s the nostalgic power of Sesame Street and the sheer number of people who love Brandi Carlile.

“Big Bird, Snuffy, and Brandi just dropped a banger,” one fan wrote, while the official Instagram for Elmo commented, “Elmo loves you, [Brandi Carlile]!” Other fans wrote, “So many icons in one room,” “Why am I crying?” and “Of course you are harmonizing with another iconic duo!” This commenter also mentioned other duos Carlile has worked with, such as the Hanseroth twins Phil and Tim, Indigo Girls, and The Secret Sisters.

Many fans made jokes about the Hanseroth twins, writing that Carlile’s long-time band members and collaborators “look very different these days.” Additionally and hilariously, a member of Carlile’s production team wrote, “Are they joining us out on tour? We’re gonna need a bigger bus.”

Featured Image by Sesame Workshop/Zach Hyman