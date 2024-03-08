The Story Behind John Lennon’s Cosmic 1973 Hit “Mind Games”

A limited-edition vinyl EP featuring John Lennon’s 1973 hit “Mind Games” and three other tracks will be released as part of the 2024 Record Store Day celebration on Saturday, April 20.

The EP will offer fans a preview of the upcoming 50th anniversary “Ultimate Edition” reissue of the Mind Games album.

Mind Games and its title track were issued in the U.S. on October 29, 1973. “Mind Games” was the only single released from the record. It peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Writing of “Mind Games”

Lennon began writing “Mind Games” in 1969, initially titling the song “Make Love, Not War.” Another song that Lennon was working on around that time called “I Promise” also featured some lyrics and melody that would be heard in “Mind Games.”

Lennon completed “Mind Games” after reading the 1972 book Mind Games: The Guide to Inner Space, written by Robert Masters and Jean Houston. The book offered exercises to help people train their minds to focus on positivity by looking inward.

Lennon incorporated some of the book’s concepts into the song’s lyrics. “Mind Games” also encourages people to embrace unity, peace, and love. In addition, the song’s lyric “‘yes’ is the answer” is a nod to a Yoko Ono art piece that helped bring the couple together at the start of their relationship.

About the Mind Games Album

Lennon produced the Mind Games album, which was recorded at the Record Plant in New York City. He worked with a group of session musicians dubbed The Plastic U.F.Ono Band. They included drummer Jim Keltner, guitarist David Spinozza, keyboardist Ken Ascher, and bassist Gordon Edwards. Spinozza previously had contributed to the 1971 Paul and Linda McCartney album Ram.

The Mind Games album peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart.

More About the Mind Games Vinyl EP

The Mind Games EP will be sold exclusively at independent record shops. Two variants will be available—a 180-gram black vinyl version and a 140-gram glow-in-the-dark vinyl edition.

The 12-inch discs will new mixes of “Mind Games,” “Aisumasen (I’m Sorry)” and the non-album track “I’m the Greatest,” as well as an outtake version of “You Are Here.” “I’m the Greatest” is a song that Lennon wrote for Ringo Starr’s hit 1973 solo album Ringo. The recording featured contributions from Starr and George Harrison.

About the Upcoming Mind Games Reissue Campaign

As previously reported, the Mind Games reissue will feature a completely remixed version of the album, and will be released in digital formats and as two six-disc box sets.