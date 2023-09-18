Brett Eldredge Announces 2023 Glow Live Tour

Brett Eldredge is bringing his annual Christmas-themed musical celebration to venues across the U.S. beginning this November. The 2023 Glow Live Tour, which features a mix of holiday classics and original tracks from the country crooner, will kick off with three back-to-back performances at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Videos by American Songwriter

Eldredge will stop in nine more cities through mid-December, including Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Detroit, and New York City. The 37-year-old singer/songwriter will also return to his home state of Illinois, where he’ll perform two consecutive dates in Chicago.

“The Glow Tour has now become a big, beautiful Christmas tradition,” Eldredge shares in a statement. “I love kicking off the season with all of you. I’m excited to return to some of my favorite cities and add some new cities, including Detroit, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee. To me, it’s definitely the most wonderful time of the year.”

Eldredge launched The Glow Live Tour in 2016 upon releasing his first Christmas album, Glow. After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eldredge revived the tour in 2021 and shared his second holiday-themed LP, Mr. Christmas.

[RELATED: Brett Eldredge Encourages Fans to “Be Free” at Captivating Nashville Christmas Show]

Citi cardmembers can access a limited presale for all dates listed below beginning September 19 at 10 a.m. local time through September 21 at 10 p.m. local time. A general on-sale for the tour will kick off September 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find more information on ticketing options by visiting Brett Eldredge’s official website.

November 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 1 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

December 2 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

December 5 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

December 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 8 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

December 17 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

December 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

December 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

December 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox

Photo by Andrew Eccles, Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville