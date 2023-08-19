Nick Cave Plots 2023 “Faith, Hope and Carnage” Book Tour

Nick Cave is celebrating the paperback release of his latest book with a stretch of special appearances across the U.S. this fall. Beginning on September 23, the rock singer/songwriter will stop by local bookstores for curated conversations and signings of his 2022 memoir, Faith, Hope and Carnage.

Co-author and journalist Sean O’Hagan will join Cave in New York City to discuss their book, which looks back at the award-winning artist’s decades-long career. Written during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Faith, Hope and Carnage also unveils Cave’s beliefs about religion, life, and the importance of creating art.

The appearances will coincide with Cave’s previously announced solo tour, which takes the 65-year-old talent across the U.S. and Canada through the end of October. Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood will perform alongside Cave for the trek, which wraps up with three performances at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

A complete list of Cave’s upcoming live performances and in-store appearances can be found below. You can find additional information on ticketing options on his official website.

September 19 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

September 21 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

September 23 — Washington, DC @ Politics and Prose *

September 23 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

September 25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

September 27 — Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater

September 29 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

September 30 — Chicago, IL @ Seminary Co-op *

October 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

October 5 — New York, NY @ Strand Book Store *

October 5 — New York, NY @ 92nd Street Y #

October 6 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

October 7 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 8 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 10 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

October 11 — Cambridge, MA @ Harvard Book Store *

October 12 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

October 14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

October 15 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 18 — Nashville, TN @ Parnassus Books *

October 20 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 22 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

October 23 — Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody

October 24 — Austin, TX @ BookPeople *

October 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 30 — West Hollywood, CA @ Book Soup *

* = In-store book signing

# = In conversation with Sean O’Hagan

