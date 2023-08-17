Brett Eldredge Marks Anniversary of Debut Album With “Adios Old Friend”

Country artist Brett Eldredge is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album by unveiling a previously unreleased track. Shared today (August 17), the slow-rolling ballad “Adios Old Friend” features stunning harmonies from Lee Ann Womack.

Videos by American Songwriter

Co-written by Eldredge and Jon Randall, the heart-wrenching story-song offers a plea for a wanderer of the Wild West. Do angels sing for outlaws? / Well I don’t know / But I know outlaws pray / And I pray it’s so / Old friend, he sings.

If the song sounds familiar, you may have heard actor Sam Palladio perform the song as his character Gunnar Scott on a Season 2 episode of the now-ended television series Nashville. Eldredge’s rendition of “Adios Old Friend” was originally recorded for inclusion on his 2013 album Bring You Back but didn’t make the final cut. A decade later, the singer/songwriter felt it was the perfect time to give the track the spotlight it deserved.

“10 years ago I put out my first album Bring You Back,” Eldredge reflects in a social media post. “Looking at the album cover of this bright eyed kid, I can’t help but be proud of the courage and bravery to go after this wild dream…At that time I don’t think I even knew what fear was and I was gonna do whatever it took.

“This album launched me on a rocket that I could have never dreamed of….that journey has brought many challenges, trips around the world, the highest of highs and the lowest of lows,” he continues. “I am so thankful for every part of it and I am forever grateful for all of you that made these songs a part of your life from the very start and for believing in me to grow into the artist I am today.”

Eldredge has gone through somewhat of a sonic evolution since the release of his 2013 record Bring You Back. His most recent album, Songs About You, showcases the 37-year-old’s vocal range and timeless, genre-crossing sound.

[RELATED: Brett Eldredge Makes a Conscious Decision to Have a “Good Day”]

It’s unclear if Eldredge has any new music in the works, but he’s currently enjoying a break from touring. While we wait for details of what’s to come from the country talent, listen to Eldredge’s unreleased track “Adios Old Friend,” featuring Womack, below.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)