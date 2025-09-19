Brett James Perished Alongside Wife, Stepdaughter in NC Plane Crash

If you have listened to country radio at any point during the last three decades, you’re almost certainly familiar with Brett James’ work. The Missouri native’s repertoire includes 26 chart-topping hits, such as Carrie Underwood’s debut single “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and Jessica Andrews’ “Who I Am.” Sadly, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 57, died Thursday, Sept. 18, when his single-engine plane crashed in a field near a North Carolina elementary school. Adding to the tragedy, James wasn’t alone. His wife, Melody Wilson, and her daughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson, were also on board and lost their lives in the crash.

Brett James’ Stepdaughter Had Just Celebrated Her 28th Birthday

According to a New York Post report Friday (Sept. 19), Brett James boarded his private jet with Melody Wilson, his wife of four years, and her daughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson, on Thursday, Sept. 18. The single-engine Cirrus SR22T took off from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville.

The plane crashed in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, at about 3 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Although the field was near Iotla Valley Elementary School, no students or staff were harmed.

Unfortunately, James died in the crash, along with Melody, 59, and Meryl, 28. Just one day before the crash, Meryl celebrated her birthday with an Instagram post.

“28 years old. 142 days sober. Extremely happy to be here,” she wrote in the caption.

Her mom also marked the occasion with a social media shout-out. “Happy Birthday my Love!!

How Blessed am I to be your Momma!” she wrote. “You’re the MOST BEAUTIFUL AMAZING HUMAN inside and out! I’m humbled and grateful everyday for your shining presence in my life! God has already used you for His Kingdom in so many ways and so much more to come! No words can express what a gift you are to me and everyone that KNOWS YOU.”

According to social media, Brett James and Melody Wilson wed on Aug. 21, 2021. Meryl is Wilson’s daughter from a previous relationship.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the crash.

