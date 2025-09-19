Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Shares Plans to Record a New Solo Album He’s Hoping Will Showcase “Happiness”

Earlier in September, David Gilmour took part in a Q&A during the world-premiere screening event for his new concert film, Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, at the BFI IMAX theater in London. The film documented a performance at the historic Rome venue during his fall 2024 tour in support of his latest studio album, Luck and Strange.

During the conversation, the longtime Pink Floyd guitarist was asked whether he had plans to record a new solo album.

“I have sort of started work on a new album,” Gilmour revealed. “The intention is to move into it a little bit faster from here on out, but getting all these things [the new film and live album] prepared and ready has taken quite a lot of time and energy. But we’re ready to get moving on now.”

The 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer added, “Got to write some songs first.”

Asked if he still had the desire and energy to make a new album, David replied, “Yeah, absolutely. And [my wife and songwriting collaborator] Polly [Samson] will be there will be there by my side.”

The interviewer later read a question submitted by a fan, who asked, “For Luck and Strange, you explored mortality, the passing of time, and the postwar baby boom era. What sort of themes are percolating in [your] and Polly’s minds for the next album?”

“Happiness,” David responded. “Stop being so miserable here.”

When the interviewer suggested the next album would be “a cheery record,” Gilmour said, “We will see what happens. … There’s no promises here, just observations.”

As for when the next album might arrive, David replied, vaguely, “When it comes.”

About the Luck and Strange Trek and Possible Future Tour Plans

Gilmour’s 2024 Luck and Strange tour ran from late September to early November and visited just five cities: Brighton, U.K.; Rome; London; Lo Angeles; and New York City. The concerts featured most of the Luck and Strange album, as well as select Pink Floyd tunes and songs from other Gilmour solo releases.

During the Q&A, Gilmour shared that he felt his current touring group was the best band he’s ever played with.

“Not only for their musical abilities, but their presence, their general loveliness,” he added.

Gilmour went on to say, “It’s the most enjoyable tour I’ve done that I can remember.”

As for whether there might be more tours in the future, David said, “I’m not promising anything, obviously, but [I’ll] certainly not rule it out. I would quite like to at some point.”

Asked whether he’d like to perform at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Gilmour quipped, “I’m hoping one of these days I’ll go and sit there and watch myself doing it, which is something I’ve always wanted to do. My avatar, you know. … Then you don’t have to actually get up and do it yourself.”

More About the Concert Film and Gilmour’s Companion Live Album

Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, got a wide theatrical release on September 17 in cinemas and IMAX theaters in more than 60 countries around the world. Screenings will continue in select theaters for a limited time. Fans can purchase tickets for and find out more details about the movie at DavidGilmour.film.

Meanwhile, the film will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital video on October 17.

That same day, a live album titled The Luck and Strange Concerts featuring 23 songs culled from various shows on Gilmour’s 2024 tour will be released on multiple formats and in various configurations.

The Blu-ray edition will feature two discs, with the full movie appearing on the first disc. The second Blu-ray will contain multiple high-res audio mixes of The Luck and Strange Concerts album, plus bonus video content.

The video extras include tour-rehearsal performances; documentaries about the making of Luck and Strange and his concerts in Rome, London, and the U.S.; and official music videos.

The DVD set will feature three discs that include the Live at the Circus Maximus film and the same bonus video content that the Blu-ray edition has.

The Luck and Strange Concerts will be available as a two-CD set, a four-LP vinyl collection, and digitally.

A super deluxe box set also will be available. It will feature all physical formats of Live at the Circus Maximus and The Luck and Strange Concerts. The expansive collection also will come with a 120-page hardback book featuring photos taken by Samson during the tour.

The various Live at Circus Maximus, Rome and The Luck and Strange Concerts releases can be pre-ordered now.

(Photo by Jill Furmanovsky)