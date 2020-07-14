Brett Sheroky on Pursuing Music Industry Dreams with ‘The C.L.I.M.B.’

“There are always going to be people who just don’t think you can do it because it’s a dream and most people don’t chase their dreams.” — Brett Sheroky.

In this episode, The C.L.I.M.B. podcast interviews pro songwriter Brett Sheroky. He shares some valuable things he’s learned while pursuing a career in songwriting. He also shares his journey and how his successes have come about.

This is a show dedicated to helping singers, songwriters and indie artists gain leverage in the music business. The days of big labels or big publishing companies developing the diamond in the rough into a household brand name are over. You’re going to have to have proof that your art has value in the marketplace to get a seat at the table with the pros. That’s why we called it the C.L.I.M.B. (Creating Leverage In the Music Business). The odd episodes are all about the art, craft and business of songwriting. If you’re an artist looking to increase your streams, blow up your video views, gain more followers, sell more live show tickets, and get discovered by new fans, TV, and record industry execs, then the even episodes are going to be your jam.

Listen to The C.L.I.M.B.’s episode with Brett Sheroky below and tune in each week for more episodes on the music industry.