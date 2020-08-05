Become a Pro-CLIMBer with ASPN’s ‘The C.L.I.M.B’ Podcast

The hosts of The C.L.I.M.B. podcast want to help you secure a seat at the artist’s table in the music world with a range of tips, tricks and some frank advice.

Here’s what it’s all about: “‘The C.L.I.M.B. Show Music Business Podcast’ exists to help singers, songwriters and indie artists ‘Create Leverage In The Music Business.’ Co-hosted by hit songwriter, Brent Baxter, and music marketer, Johnny Dwinell, the show features practical, real-world advice and mindset wisdom that will help creatives earn success on their musical journeys.”

Now partnering with the American Songwriter Podcast Network, The C.L.I.M.B. has even more resources to sprinkle throughout their episodes. And with 300 plus episodes already, this podcasting team knows exactly how to squeeze results out of their assets.

Regarding ASPN Brent added, “Johnny and I are absolutely pumped for The C.L.I.M.B. Show to join the other great podcasts on the American Songwriter Podcast Network. American Songwriter has a respected history of helping creatives achieve their goals, and as The C.L.I.M.B. is also passionate about helping creatives ‘Create Leverage In The Music Business,’ we look forward to being part of their future.”

But why should you listen to Brent and Johnny?

Well, Brent is a hit songwriter who helps other songwriters turn pro by teaching them how to write like a pro, do business like a pro and by connecting them to the pros. And his songs have been recorded by artists of all genres including Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, Lady Antebellum, Joe Nichols, comedy legend Ray Stevens, Gord Bamford, The Sound, guitar legend Steve Cropper, Andy Griggs, Buddy Jewel and more.

Johnny also boasts an impressive resume. An expert in the fields of digital marketing and social media growth and engagement, John has worked with some of country music’s most notable names, produced albums, and co-founded Daredevil Productions in 2012… all after fronting his own band, Kidd Gypsy, that was produced by Allman Brothers front-of-house mastermind, Bud Snyder.

Overall, this podcast has a sophisticated sound backed by the unique energy of its hosts. Tune in each week to discover new ideas about music, uncover the things you didn’t know you didn’t know and become a pro-CLIMBer.

And as Brent and Johnny like to say… Welcome to the CLIIIIIIIIIIIMMMMBBB!!