Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Semler

Grace Semler Baldridge, or Semler, is a queer singer/songwriter currently holding the #1 spot on the iTunes Christian Music Charts. Their latest project Preacher’s Kid was written and recorded entirely at home on a USB mic.

During quarantine Semler began to reflect and unpack their experience as a queer Christian raised in the Church. The unprecedented success of Preacher’s Kid is largely due to support from TikTok where Semler has been vocal and viral about their mission for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Aside from music, Grace has been nominated for a GLAAD Award in 2020 for Outstanding Digital Journalism for this episode of their documentary series, State Of Grace. The episode dives into the exclusionary practices of the Christian Music Industry and served as a launching point for Semler creatively.

