<iframe height=”200px” width=”100%” frameborder=”no” scrolling=”no” seamless src=”https://player.simplecast.com/c8b76f20-5442-47e9-8b63-14b65d0a7aa7?dark=false“></iframe>
We had the pleasure of interviewing Jeph Howard of The Used over Zoom video!
Heartwork is available today at https://theused.ffm.to/heartwork
Excited for you to chat with Bert about The Used’s recently released eighth studio album Heartwork, which was released last month via Big Noise. Heartwork celebrated a strong first week, locking in #2 spots on both the Current Alternative and Record Label Independent Album charts, #3 on both Current Rock and Top Current Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at the #87 spot.
The album arrived with the unbound spirit of the pair of platinum albums that first introduced The Used to the world, mixed with the dramatic air of their gold-certified third. The emotion, sincerity, and vulnerability found on The Used (2002) and In Love and Death (2004) is more urgent and insistent than ever on Heartwork, a diverse 16-song offering filled of self-examination, hyper-literate exploration, political pyromania, and keenly self-aware yet unrestrained whimsy.
Check out their recently released music video for “The Lighthouse (feat. Mark Hoppus)” here:
The video is so special and heartwarming featuring home videos from fans highlighting frontline workers including delivery drivers, nurses, grocery store employees and more.
