Britney Spears and Elton John to Team Up For a Duet of “Tiny Dancer”

Following the lift on her nearly 14-year-long conservatorship, Britney Spears is back in the studio—with Elton John no less.

The duo linked up early last week at a Beverly Hills studio to record a new rendition of John’s classic track, “Tiny Dancer,” Page Six confirms. The song is due out through Universal Music sometime in August. Andrew Watt, who worked on John’s Lockdown Sessions, is reported to be the overseeing producer.

The studio was apparently in the basement of Watt’s home. Watt has also worked for the likes of Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Pearl Jam, and Ozzy Osbourne.

The duet comes as Spears has been hinting that she is ready to get back to work following the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021.

On July 15, the singer shared an impromptu performance on Instagram, singing an edgier version of her 1998 hit, “…Baby One More Time.” She wrote in her caption, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.”

Spears went on to explain in the post how much she wanted to release an updated rendition of the track, which appeared on her debut album, though her conservatorship thwarted her plans.

This will be the Grammy winner’s first official single since “Slumber Party” in 2016, which appeared on her album Glory.

“Tiny Dancer” was written by John and Bernie Taupin. It was originally released on John’s 1971 album, Madman Across the Water, and then again as a single in 1972. John was last heard on his album Regimental Sgt. Zippo. The LP was originally recorded in 1967 but remained unreleased until Record Store Day in 2021.

Britney Spears (Photo: Rich Fury)