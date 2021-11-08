Britney Spears’ Former Management Group Refuses to Provide Financial Records

The chapter on Britney Spears’ long-endured conservatorship is finally coming to a close. James “Jamie” Spears, Britney’s father, recently filed to immediately terminate his role as conservator. Yet, despite Britney’s growing independence, the pop star’s former managers are refusing to provide Britney and her legal team with financial records from the time she was under the conservatorship.

Lou Taylor, Britney’s ex-manager and part of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, filed to specifically block a request for accounting records. The subpoena came from Britney’s current attorney, Mathew Rosengart. Lawyers and representatives for the management group also denied several of Britney’s claims of overreach.

“No one at Tri Star has ever had any control over Ms. Spears’ medical treatment,” Robin Greenhill, director of Tri Star, stated in opposition to Britney’s claims.

“No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears’ electronic communications. No one at Tri Star has ever had authority to approve security protocols,” the statement continued. “No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears’ bedroom. No one at Tri Star has ever received any compensation related to Ms. Spears or her Estate that is not accurately reflected in the accountings filed or to be filed in this case.”

In response to Tri Star’s “stonewalling,” Rosengart released this statement as reported by Rolling Stone: “Notwithstanding Tri Star’s moral—and legal—obligation to provide this simple information, Tri Star’s ongoing failure to answer this question speaks volumes and leads to the unfortunate and inexorable conclusion that Tri Star has much to hide.”

Britney has recently taken to social media to expose her side of the conservatorship. Read one of her tweets, below.

“The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time!!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says “You’re acting weird… what’s wrong with you???” I say “Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!” Before I go any further, forgive me in advance … It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty!!!! It was a family business before …it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do !!!! Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole “I have NO IDEA what’s going on” attitude and go fuck yourself. You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me.”

Photo by Valerie Macon.