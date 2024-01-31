Britney Spears Reveals “New Project” After Saying She’ll Never Return to Music

Britney Spears is working on a new project. The singer teased that something is in the works by taking to Instagram.

Videos by American Songwriter

What exactly this project is remains to be seen. Taking to Instagram (which is currently private), Spears made a mysterious post. She posted an image of a bunch of flowers against a pale background. Is this an album cover? Is the cover to a new single? Perhaps, she’s getting into photography, and this is her new passion.

Most likely, it’s new music as Spears also wrote in the caption, “Tease for new project coming up soon.” She also added a devil emoji, teasing that she’s being mischievous. Whatever form the project takes, it likely involves diamonds. Spears also wrote, “SEX N DIAMONDS” on the post, according to Forbes.

Britney Spears Vows to Never Work in Music Again

The news of the project comes after Spears vowed to never work in music again. Spears went to Instagram to set the record straight after rumors that she was working with songwriters. However, she denied working on a new album or any music.

They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry,” Spears wrote on an Instagram post of an Italian Renaissance painting “Salome Bearing the Head of St. John the Baptist” (via Billboard). “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!”

Spears said that she does write, but she only does so for fun. Perhaps, it’s a passion project of the singer come to life.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” Spears continued in her post. “For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!”

Spears has had an up-and-down few years, with the singer attempting to take back control of the narrative of her story. Previous music of Spears has also recently seen a resurgence thanks to a troll over ex-Justin Timberlake.

[Photo by Christopher Polk/WireImage]