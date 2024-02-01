Justin Timberlake Channels His Inner Conor McGregor With Apparent Britney Spears Clapback

The drama between Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears continues. At his latest concert, Timberlake seemingly shaded his ex.

Videos by American Songwriter

Timberlake celebrated his birthday at Irving Plaza in New York City. The *NSYNC singer is in the middle of pushing a new album with a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. However, fans of Spears have criticized Timberlake since her memoir The Woman in Me came out.

However, if they are expecting Timberlake to apologize, then they shouldn’t hold their breath. Reportedly (via Music-News), Timberlake said he’s not apologizing to anyone.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody,” he told the audience. Lacking subtlety, Timberlake then performed his 2002 hit “Cry Me a River.” Many believe that song to be a dig at Spears.

Timberlake’s comments come days after Spears issued a public apology. She said she didn’t mean fo her memoir to cause any damage. She further praised Timberlake’s new music, trying to mend things publicly.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…” she wrote, not specifying exactly what parts of the book she was apologizing for.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears Drama Explained

In the memoir, Spears accused Timberlake of pressuring her to get an abortion. The two dated for four years between 1999 to 2002. Since the memoir’s release, many have called for Timberlake to address the allegations.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears wrote in the memoir of being pregnant. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

However, several years ago, Timberlake did apologize to Spears after a documentary released showing her fall from public grace. The documentary highlighted Timberlake’s role in Spears’ life.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” Timberlake said (via The Guardian). “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”

He continued, “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

[Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]