Britney Spears Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram as Justin Timberlake Saga Takes Another Turn

When it comes to pop music, there are no stars bigger than Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Besides the countless accolades both artists hold, Timberlake is considered the “Prince of Pop” while Spears gained the title “Princess of Pop.” While the two once shared more than music, their relationship seems to have deteriorated after Spears released her book The Woman in Me. Revealing some intimate details about Timberlake, both singers have addressed the accusations with Spears recently receding an apology while insisting “I’m not sorry!”

Although Spears’ book caused Timberlake to receive a great deal of criticism after its release, the singer is having a great year. Just in the last few weeks, he shared his new single “Selfish” with fans, announced his new album, and is going back on tour. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer even received praise from Spears. But that praise was short-lived as on Thursday, she posted on Instagram. “Someone told me someone was talking … about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”

Britney Spears Rescinds Apology

The sudden shift from Spears came after Timberlake held a performance on Wednesday night. During his set, the singer prepared to sing his 2002 hit “Cry Me a River” when he told the crowd, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody.”

As mentioned above, Spears recently praised Timberlake on her Instagram, writing, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…”

That post has since disappeared from her Instagram page as she shared her “I’m not sorry” post. While the pair only dated from 1999 to 2002, Spears hurled numerous claims against Timberlake including how he cheated on her and how she eventually had an abortion due to him not wanting to be a father at the time. She wrote in her book, “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

