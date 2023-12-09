Britney Spears Thanks Fans After ‘The Woman in Me’ Receives Major Fan-Voted Honor

Earlier this week, fans voted Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me the best memoir in the Goodreads Choice Awards. As a result, the pop star took to social media to thank her fans for the honor. Additionally, she let everyone know that an audiobook of her memoir is available.

Spears released her long-awaited memoir in October. Since then, fans have devoured stories of her time in the music business and beyond. On Thursday (December 7), Goodreads announced that The Woman in Me won the Best Memoir & Autobiography honor in its fan-voted Goodreads Choice Awards.

Thank you for naming my memoir, THE WOMAN IN ME, the 2023 Goodreads Choice Award winner for Best Memoir & Autobiography 🤯📕🤓!!! This makes me so happy 🌹🌹🌹!!! If you haven’t yet … grab your copy in stores or at https://t.co/L53bvh7rTH and listen to the audio book narrated… pic.twitter.com/wdV8vqG0J6 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) December 7, 2023

To celebrate the honor, Spears took to social media to thank her fans. “Thank you for naming my memoir, The Woman in Me, the 2023 Goodreads Choice Award winner for Best Memoir & Autobiography,” she wrote, adding a string of emojis. “This makes me so happy.”

Then, she let everyone know that the book is still widely available. “If you haven’t yet … grab your copy in stores or at britneybook.com and listen to the audiobook narrated by Michelle Williams wherever audiobooks are available,” she wrote.

Memoir Sparks Buzz

The world watched Spears rise to fame at a young age. Then, those same people watched as her mental health began to spiral. She shaved her head, attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, and showed other signs that she needed help. The pop princess became joke fodder for late-night talk show hosts and internet denizens alike. However, few knew the true story behind those moments that became talking points.

In her book, The Woman in Me, Spears spills the tea about all of those things. Even those who haven’t read the book know that she discusses her recently dissolved conservatorship and the abortion she had while dating Justin Timberlake. Again, her pain became a talking point for countless media outlets even before she released the full story.

She does discuss those things in the book. However, what many fail to talk about is the hard work and dedication she put into her career. Spears started working toward stardom when she was a toddler. She performed her first dance recital at 3 years old and sang her first solo at 4. Constant work led her to The Mickey Mouse Club. From there, she reached the height of fame.

Today, Spears continues her hard work and dedication. Her memoir is proof of that.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images