Britney Spears Sets Her Instagram To Private After Telling Justin Timberlake She’s “Deeply Sorry”; Reacts to His ‘SNL’ Performance

Britney Spears is apologizing to Justin Timberlake for the details she revealed about their relationship in her memoir, The Woman in Me. On her Instagram, she shared a clip of Timberlake performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in which he played classroom instruments with the host.

Spears wrote that she was “deeply sorry” for what she wrote in her memoir, which included personal details about their 1999 relationship from Spears’ perspective. While the relationship was extremely public at the time, Spears had not shared her side of the story until she released The Woman in Me last October.

On Instagram, Spears wrote, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…,” per a report from Music-News. She did not specify which parts of the book she was apologizing for, however. The inclusion of Timberlake’s clip and praise for his new singles is leading fans to believe she is apologizing to him directly.

Besides the apology, Spears mentioned Timberlake’s Saturday Night Live performance, praising his song “Selfish,” which he performed as the musical guest on the show.

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish… It is soo [sic] good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps Sanctified is wow too,” she wrote.

Following the post, Spears made her Instagram private, meaning Instagram users would have to request to follow her and see her posts. The memoir shared personal details about Spears’ relationship with Timberlake from 1999 to 2002. Some of those details included Timberlake cheating on Spears, and Spears getting an abortion after Timberlake claimed he didn’t want to be a father when she became pregnant. The book was seen as Britney Spears’ first opportunity to speak out and tell her story after earning freedom from her conservatorship.

Justin Timberlake, meanwhile, is gearing up to release his newest album, Everything I Thought It Was, featuring the new singles “Selfish” and “Sanctified.” He has not publicly addressed any of Britney Spears’ claims in her book.

Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images