Britney Spears Shares Excerpt from Upcoming Memoir: ‘I Didn’t Know What I Was Doing’

Britney Spears’ confessional memoir, The Woman In Me, is due on October 24, and in preparation, the singer has shared both a sneak peek of the introduction and a heartfelt thank you to fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

On X (formerly Twitter), Spears posted a 26-second clip of the excerpt, captioning it “My story is yours October 24.” The clip opens with “I actually envy the people who know how to make fame work for them,” before transitioning to “My demeanor was innocent – and it wasn’t an act. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

The clip continues, “I felt like I was living on the edge of a cliff,” and concludes with a meaningful message to her supporters. “If you stood up for me when I couldn’t stand up for myself: from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

According to a press release from Gallery Books, Spears’ memoir is a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope … With remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

There has been a lot happening in Spears’ life in recent years. She was freed from her conservatorship in 2021, which controlled her life for 13 years, and the memoir will undoubtedly touch on that stifling experience. The book also comes on the back of Spears’ divorce from husband Sam Asghari. The two were together for six years and married for one, but Asghari filed for divorce in August this year, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The memoir will be available in hardback, paperback, e-book, and audiobook. The audiobook will be narrated by Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams, with Spears reciting the introduction to the book.

“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said in a statement announcing the audiobook. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook … I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

Spears has been sharing throwbacks to her favorite performances and other sneak peeks in the lead-up to the book, writing on social media, “I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. If you don’t like it, that’s fine too.” She concluded the recent post with a strong statement: “My story on my terms. At last.”

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic