Brothers Osborne Announce Deluxe Edition of 2020 Album, ‘Skeletons’

On Monday (Dec. 20), beloved country duo Brothers Osborne announced a deluxe reissue of their 2020 album, Skeletons. With three new tracks—including the single “Younger Me,” which received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance—Skeletons Deluxe is due on January 21 via EMI Nashville.

The original Skeletons debuted in October 2020 to wide critical and commercial acclaim. Embracing a modern style of country music, the brothers—TJ and John—perfectly straddle the universal ethos of the genre’s rich tradition while augmenting it with inventive arrangements and resonant themes… listening to its 12 original tracks, it’s no surprise that it earned the duo a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

With the release of the deluxe edition, folks will get to hear a few new additions to the album’s tracklist—like “Headstone,” a tune produced by Jay Joyce, and “Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” a track featuring some elements from Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” (with Willie’s explicit blessing, of course). One of the highlights, however, is the single “Younger Me,” which first dropped this past June.

“For many years I would watch [the CMA Awards], year after year, and I always thought how incredible it’d be and I’d dream of being here on this stage, and there were so many things that were so many hurdles for me,” TJ said at the CMA Awards before performing the song. “And I always truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality to be here.”

This past February, TJ came out as gay, making country music history as the first openly gay artist on a country label. Still, in 2021, decades after numerous civil rights movements and six years after the Supreme Court held that the recognition of same-sex marriage is a fundamental right, he faced some backlash. In May, the Tennessee House of Representatives blocked a resolution to commend TJ that passed the state Senate 30-0. As of December 2021, the resolution remains in limbo.

Still, friends of the brothers and fans of country music, in general, have come out in droves with support and love for TJ and John, and sharing songs like “Younger Me,” the duo is able to share their strength and resolution with millions around the world.

The deluxe edition of Brothers Osborne’s album Skeletons is due on January 21. Read more coverage on them HERE and check out the track list for Skeletons Deluxe below:

Skeletons Deluxe Track List:

1. Lighten Up (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk)

2. All Night (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

3. All the Good Ones Are (TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)

4. I’m Not for Everyone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)

5. Skeletons (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)|

6. Back On The Bottle (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)

7. High Note (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)

8. Muskrat Greene (John Osborne)

9. Dead Man’s Curve (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)

10. Make It a Good One (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)

11. Hatin’ Somebody (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)

12. Old Man’s Boots (John Osborne)

13. Younger Me (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

14. Headstone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

15. Midnight Rider’s Prayer (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Paul Moak, Willie Nelson)