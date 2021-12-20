LCD Soundsystem Cancel Final Residency Dates Following Rise in COVID Cases

Just three shows shy of closing out a month-long residency at New York venue Brooklyn Steel, LCD Soundsystem have canceled the remaining dates following the upsurge in COVID-19 cases around the new variant Omicron.

“You all have spoken, the last three shows are cancelled,” said the band in a statement on social media. “You good people who want to return your tickets and try again another time have spoken, but so has the new info, the hospital capacity, and those of us in the band, crew, and venue. We certainly had enough cancellations to make the vote count, but we also, now with all the new info, want to stop for our own sakes.”

Marking the first set of shows for LCD Soundsystem in three years—and the band’s return to the venue since 2017—the residency kicked off on Nov. 23 and was set to have a record-run of dates through December 21.

On Dec. 17, the band responded to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in New York and said they would be continuing on with their last remaining sold-out shows at the 1,800-capacity venue, scheduled for Dec. 19, 20, and 21. “We said we would play, and people are coming, so we are playing,” said the band. “Us playing the shows is in no way an indicator that it’s safe to attend.”

By Dec. 19, the band issued a different statement about the cancellation of the remaining shows.

“We’re so sorry to anyone who wanted to come regardless,” wrote the band. “To the people who made plans—travel or otherwise, or who fought to get these tickets. Of course, you’ll get your money back, and, as we said the other day, you will be first in line for tickets the next time we play NYC. But we’re still sorry, regardless. Sorry that we can’t play these last 3. Sorry that we won’t see your (partial) faces. Sorry that we don’t get to play together.

LCD added, “We tried. We really did. We were heartened to see so many more masks at the last show. We were incredibly thankful for everyone who wanted to make it work. But it will have to wait, again, until we find out what this new wave means to us all. Thank you for again listening, trying… Please be safe.”

On Dec. 22, Amazon Music will release a virtual live stream, The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, featuring the band’s 20-show residency and a cast of characters portraying the band in a ‘90s-inspired sitcom titled All My Friends, named after the band’s 2007 hit. Directed by Eric Wareheim (Tim & Eric), who also plays LCD frontman James Murphy, the All My Friends sitcom also includes Macaulay Culkin as drummer Pat Mahoney, Christine Ko as singer and keyboardist Nancy Whang, Jon Daly as bassist Tyler Pope, Tony Cavalero as Nick Millhiser (synth), Cory Loykasek as Al Doyle (guitar and synth), Aparna Nancherla as Abby Echiverri (synth), Rex Lee as Brian Graf (LCD Soundsystem’s manager), Luenell as the band’s tour manager, and Eric’s puppet as Korey Richey (synth).

Photo: Tristane l. Mesquita