Brothers Osborne Win Grammy for Song About Coming Out

The Brothers Osborne just won their first Grammy. And it made history.

The award—for Best Country Duo/Group Performance—came during the 2022 Grammy ceremony on Sunday (April 3).

The sibling duo, which began formally in 2012, released their song “Younger Me” in 2021, and since, it’s become the first country song with an LGBTQ+ message to take home an award in the history of the awards show.

Said singer TJ Osborne, “For those of you who do not know, this song was written really in response to me coming out.”

TJ, who came out as gay in February 2021, was joined at the acceptance podium at the pre-telecast portion by his brother, guitarist John.

Continued TJ, “And I never thought I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought I would be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back. I don’t know what I did to get so lucky.”

Said John, “What the hell. I’m still nervous. I know I want to thank my wife, I want to thank my management who’s over here, and I want to thank my little brother for always being great. This is a song called ‘Younger Me,’ and I think if I want to thank somebody I want to thank my younger self for just pursuing this. We all have a younger self in us – thank them because they got you here and take care of that person.”

While this is the duo’s first Grammy, the brother band has won five CMA Awards and six ACM Awards.

In January, Brothers Osborne released a deluxe reissue of their 2020 LP Skeletons, which included three new tracks, including “Younger Me.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy