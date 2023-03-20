Brothers Osborne Unable to Perform at Love Rising Benefit, John’s Wife in Labor

Brothers Osborne will not be able to perform at the Love Rising benefit concert on Monday night (March 20) as John Osborne’s twins are on their way.

One half of the sibling duo – made up of John and T.J. Osborne – is about to become a first-time dad. The country star shared in a post on the duo’s official social media accounts that his wife, Lucie, is in labor.

“Turns out my and Lucie’s twins, Maybelle and Arthur, have picked up the Osborne tradition of arriving unannounced and could be here any second now,” he shared in the post. “Lucie is a damn warrior and is currently holding down the fort from the hospital bed as I type this.”

Osborne shared his apologies for not being in attendance but offered some words of solidarity. “To our dear friends that will be there tonight, on and off stage,” he wrote, “show the world what our town is made of and let’s fight to keep Nashville full of the love, light, and inclusivity that it is known for. For that is the type of place we want to raise our children. Go get em.”

See the post below.

The pair were set to join a lineup of musical all-stars, including Allison Russell, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Hayley Williams, and more, for a night showing support and raising money for Nashville’s LGBTQ+ community.

The Love Rising benefit concert comes in the wake of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signing two pieces of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that target the state’s queer community.

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” co-organizer Russell shared in a statement. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift.”

The event is set to take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with proceeds going to Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis, and The Tennessee Pride Chamber.

Photo by Natalie Osborne