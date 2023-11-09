Brothers Osborne React to Their Duo of the Year Win at the 2023 CMA Awards

Brothers Osborne took home Duo of the Year at last night’s CMA Awards. It marked their fifth time winning the award. However, the win still shocked them.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking home the Duo of the Year trophy isn’t anything new for TJ and John Osborne. However, they’re still just as excited to win as they were the first time in 2016. During their joint acceptance speech, the brothers kept things light. However, their surprise was still evident.

[RELATED: Brothers Osborne Named Duo of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards—“You Gotta Relish It”]

Last night, they took to social media to share their excitement. “We are shocked and honored each and every time we take home this award,” they wrote in the post. “Thank you to everyone who’s had our backs! Love y’all,” they concluded.

We are shocked and honored each and every time we take home this award. Thank you to everyone who’s had our backs! Love y’all. #CMAawards @CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/RubidFYWN3 — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) November 9, 2023

The Brothers Osborne spoke to reporters backstage after winning the award. “Every year I get so incredibly nervous. I’m still just in shock,” TJ said. He added, “It’s hard to even process any of this at this moment.”

[RELATED: American Songwriter September/October Cover Story: Brothers Osborne—Nothing to Hide]

During the backstage interview, John shed some light on why they continue to be so excited about these wins. “We’ve had a great moment these last several years, but we still have spent the vast majority of our lives actually in actual obscurity,” he said. The group was in Nashville for more than a decade before they signed their first record deal.

“You really try to relish these moments that happen,” John added. “At some point, it will pass. You gotta relish it. There will be a time when we’re not even nominated. There’ll be a time where we can’t even get in the damn building, and we’ll look back and wish that we would have relished it more. I definitely don’t want to miss any of this.”

[RELATED: 2023 CMA Award Winners – The Full List]

More than anything, the newly-crowned Duo of the Year is happy they can experience these moments together. “I feel very grateful that we get to do it as brothers,” John said. “I feel grateful that we have each other. He has taught me a lot of things. I’ve taught him a lot of things. You know, we’re not beating each other up like we did when we were kids anymore. Now, we’ve just found a great symbiotic thing.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images