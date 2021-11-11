Brothers Osborne’s T.J. Osborne Shares Meaningful Message During CMA Awards

The Brothers Osborne took the stage at the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10) to perform their meaningful song “Younger Me.” Prior to the start of the song, T.J. Osborne shared a touching message.

“For many years I would watch this show year after year and I always thought how incredible it would be, I would dream of being up here on this stage,” T.J. said. “There are so many things that were so many hurdles and I always felt, truthfully felt, like it would never be possible because of my sexuality, to be here,” T.J. said to the audience. “And I just wish, I wish my younger me could see me now.”

The duo, who earlier in the night won Vocal Duo of the Year, then launched into their 2021 release, “Younger Me,” about better days ahead and self-acceptance.

Younger me / Overthinking, losing sleep at night / Contemplating if it’s worth the fight

If he only knew he’d be alright / Yeah, younger me / Youth ain’t wasted on the young / These trips around the sun / I needed every one / To get where I’m standing now / It’s an uphill road to run / For my father’s son / Keep it together / It won’t be that way forever, TJ sings in the chorus.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Following the brother’s performance, the crowd at the Bridgestone Arena rose to their feet and gave the duo a standing ovation.

It was earlier this year that T.J. Osborne came out as gay. The younger Osborne brother made his first public statement to Time Magazine on February 3. Since then, the musician and his brother have shared their gratitude for the positive response from the country music community. In an interview with CBS This Morning, T.J. acknowledged the difficulty he went through, even as his friends and family supported him.

“Once I finally came out, I didn’t really understand the magnitude of how much people cared about me and loved me and supported me,” the country star told the outlet. “Had I known that the whole time, I would have done it probably a long time ago and saved myself a lot of strife.”

He added, “Anyone out there if you’re dealing with that, there’s people that love you and people that support you a lot. Feel encouraged by that.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images