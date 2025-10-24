Bruce Springsteen and Director Scott Cooper Explore Follow up To ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

Hitting theaters on October 24th, Deliver Me From Nowhere explored the life of Bruce Springsteen. But unlike other biopics that condense a star’s entire career into a single film, director Scott Cooper decided to take the story in a different direction. In Deliver Me From Nowhere, the story focused only on Springsteen recording his 1982 hit album Nebraska. While only a small moment in the life of The Boss, apparently, the singer and director are open to the idea of a sequel.

Videos by American Songwriter

Even before the box office opened for Deliver Me From Nowhere, Cooper was ready to get back on set with Springsteen. Speaking with Variety, he said, “I suppose if you can make four Beatles movies, you can make a couple of Bruce Springsteen movies.” He continued, “There’s so many chapters in Bruce’s life, in all seriousness, that are quite right for cinematic treatment. That’s something quite honestly that Bruce and I have discussed. I think he really loves this film. He’s loved the experience.”

[RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Reveals His Favorite Contemporary Pop Album, and His Answer Might Surprise You]

Bruce Springsteen Is “Ready For More”

Although the new film surrounded a difficult time in Springsteen’s life, Cooper believed he was willing to expand his story on the silver screen. “I think he feels incredibly comfortable with, someone telling a very painful chapter in his life. You’d have to ask him, but I think he’s ready for more.”

Besides Cooper, Jeremy Allen White, who portrays Springsteen in the new film, discussed what it was like to become The Boss. “The first time I recorded ‘Nebraska’, which was the first time I was really singing on set… I knew Bruce was there that day, but I didn’t want to see him on my way to set.”

With White not being a professional singer, having to perform with Springsteen on set brought a great deal of pressure. But according to the actor, “He found me afterwards and he looked me in my eyes, gave me a hug and held me. That gave me a tremendous amount of confidence going forward to finish the film.”

As both Cooper and White hinted, Deliver Me From Nowhere may be just the beginning – because with a story as rich as Springsteen’s, one film could never capture the full heartbeat of The Boss.

(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)