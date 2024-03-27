Bruce Springsteen Biopic Rumored to Star ‘The Bear’ Actor

Bob Dylan isn’t the only folk-rock icon whose life is getting the Hollywood treatment. Bruce Springsteen and his manager are involved in making the feature film Deliver Me From Nowhere, about the making of Springsteen’s watershed 1982 album Nebraska. And the flick is rumored to star a certain EMMY winner.

‘The Bear’ Star Will Reportedly Play Bruce Springsteen

One of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, Timothee Chalamet, is taking on the role of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. And his equally in-demand colleague, Jeremy Allen White, is currently top choice to play the Boss.

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen? pic.twitter.com/roxBKZhzo1 — ً (@tylerduran21) March 26, 2024

The 33-year-old actor first rose to prominence as the smart, savvy Philip “Lip” Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless. And since 2022, White has won viewers’ hearts as chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in Hulu’s The Bear.

Actually, hearts aren’t all the New Yorker has won with The Bear. The role has also landed White two Golden Globes, one Screen Actors’ Guild award, and a Primetime EMMY.

“I must say this is W casting,” an X/Twitter user commented Tuesday (March 26.)

More About Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’

The film is based on Warren Zane’s 2023 book of the same name. The book chronicles the making of Nebraska, often referred to as Springsteen’s darkest work.

Nebraska’s songs revolve around ill-fated blue-collar characters who find themselves at a crossroads. For example, the title track is the story of real-life spree killer Charles Starkweather and his accomplice girlfriend, Carli Ann Fugate.

Starkweather murdered 11 people in Nebraska and Wyoming between November 1957 and January 1958. He was just 20 when the state executed him via electric chair on June 25, 1959.

They declared me unfit to live / Said into that great void my soul’d be hurled, Springsteen sang. They wanted to know why I did what I did / Well, sir, I guess there’s just a meanness in this world.

Nebraska ran counter to the sunny myths of rugged individualism that pervaded the Reagan years. “Johnny 99” is about a laid-off auto worker in New Jersey who shoots and kills a store clerk in his drunken despair. The song’s subject rejects a 99-year prison sentence in favor of the death penalty.

Now judge, judge I got debts no honest man could pay / The bank was holdin’ my mortgage and takin’ my house away, Springsteen sang.

Now I ain’t sayin’ that make me an innocent man / But it was more ‘n all this that put that gun in my hand.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)