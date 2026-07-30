Bruce Springsteen “Heartbroken” Over the Death of His Dear Friend and a Pioneering Music Legend

Sadly, on Wednesday, famed Irish musician Glen Hansard had his life drastically cut short when he passed away following a motorcycle crash. With the accident happening early in the morning, investigators hoped to locate witnesses to learn more details about what led to Hansard losing his life. While police continue to investigate the case, Bruce Springsteen sought to honor Hansard with a touching tribute.

At just 56, the news of Hansard’s passing sent ripples through the music industry. Throughout his career, the hitmaker was not only part of the rock band the Frames, but he won an Academy Award for Best Original Song thanks to “Falling Slowly.” He released what would become his final album in October 2023 with All That Was East Is West of Me Now.

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Taking a moment to remember the legacy Hansard left behind, Springsteen shared a message on Instagram. “Here on E Street, we are heartbroken over the death of Glen Hansard. We met in Ireland many years ago and he was always nothing but a great musician, a good friend and a generous and gracious man.”

[RELATED: Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Dead at 56 Following Tragic Motorcycle Accident]

Bruce Springsteen And Glen Hansard Once Shared The Stage

Detailing what it was like to be in the presence of Hansard, Springsteen promised that he was full of joy. “Always positive, smiling and ready to sing. God bless him and his loved ones.”

Gaining over 72,000 likes, fans used the tribute to add their own memory of Hansard. “Thank you for the invaluable joy you gave him on that day at Nowlan Park. He was the embodiment of passion and love for music.” Another person continued, “A monumental loss. He was a talented singer-songwriter and above all he loved his community. An activist, A kind and compassionate soul.”

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Aside from being a fan of Hansard, Springsteen and the musician once shared the stage. The moment came over a decade ago when the singer called on Hansard to join him under the spotlight for a special performance of “Drive All Night.”

Although uploaded in 2013, fans returned to the special performance in the wake of Hansard’s death. For many, the duet now stands as a lasting reminder of Hansard’s talent and the deep respect he earned from fellow artists like Springsteen.

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)