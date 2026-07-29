ACM Honors Announces Dolly Parton Tribute and All-Star Lineup Featuring Carly Pearce, Megan Moroney, and More

The Academy of Country Music Awards have continued to prepare for one of the biggest nights in the genre with the 19th ACM Honors. Hosted by Carly Pearce and Parker McCollum, the event will feature more than a star-studded lineup of performers. The ACM Honors will also celebrate the timeless legacy of Dolly Parton. As anticipation continues to build, here are all the details about the special night.

For starters, the ACM Honors will take place on Wednesday, August 19, at the Pinnacle in Nashville. It only made sense that the celebration would take place in Nashville, as the city has become the heart of the genre. Aside from Pearce and McCollum hosting, the night will highlight the following stars.



Kacey Musgraves

Ella Langley

Eric Church

Dolly Parton

Bill Anderson

Brett James

The Carter Family

Mike Curb

Leslie Fram

Scott Zolke

Jessie Jo Dillon

Landman

C2C: Country To Country

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Delivers a Special Mother’s Day Performance for “All the Mamas Out There]

ACM Honors’ Star-Studded Lineup Revealed

With the list above, it was easy to see why each artist earned a place on the program. But beyond the honorees, the ACM Honors also announced an all-star lineup of performers. That list included.

Avery Anna

Big Kenny

Carly Pearce

Carter Faith

Dierks Bentley

Dylan Scott

Gabriella Rose

Gavin Adcock

Kaitlin Butts

Mark Collie

Margo Price

Megan Moroney

Parker McCollum

Trisha Yearwood

Brenda Lee (Special Guest)

Already producing a historic lineup of honorees and performers, ACM Honors wanted to recognize the icon that was Dolly Parton. Having composed over 3,000 songs throughout her career, the hitmaker was more than a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame – she was a Hollywood star thanks to Rhinestone and Steel Magnolias.

Although grateful for the recognition, Dolly will not attend the ACM Honors. Instead, she will thank the organization and fans with a special video message.

For those wanting to be part of the celebration, they can purchase tickets through AXS. Looking at current prices, tickets range from $68 for a seat to $1,124 for a table.

With country music’s biggest stars coming together under one roof, the 19th ACM Honors is shaping up to be one of the genre’s most memorable events of the year.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)